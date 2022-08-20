MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on August 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Tampa Bay Rays host the Kansas City Royals Saturday

Kansas City Royals (49-72, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (63-55, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (2-7, 5.11 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (7-4, 2.80 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -212, Royals +176; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays face the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

Tampa Bay has a 36-23 record in home games and a 63-55 record overall. The Rays have a 17-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Kansas City has gone 20-38 on the road and 49-72 overall. The Royals are 29-14 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Royals are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 25 doubles, seven home runs and 44 RBI for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 8-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads Kansas City with 17 home runs while slugging .448. Vinnie Pasquantino is 13-for-31 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Royals: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (knee), Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)