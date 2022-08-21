How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on August 21, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals meet in game 4 of series

Kansas City Royals (49-73, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (64-55, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (4-8, 4.13 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (1-7, 4.75 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -171, Royals +144; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays take a 2-1 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Kansas City Royals.

Tampa Bay has a 37-23 record at home and a 64-55 record overall. The Rays have gone 17-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Kansas City is 49-73 overall and 20-39 on the road. The Royals have a 19-9 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 26 doubles and seven home runs for the Rays. Francisco Mejia is 10-for-28 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 17 home runs while slugging .444. Vinnie Pasquantino is 12-for-30 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .231 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Royals: 3-7, .197 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)