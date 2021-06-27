How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on June 27, 2021: TV/Streaming

On Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (2-2, 3.92 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (4-3, 4.37 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -144, Angels +125; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Rays are 23-15 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay’s lineup has 93 home runs this season, Mike Zunino leads them with 16 homers.

The Angels are 15-21 on the road. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the league in hitting with a .251 batting average, Jared Walsh leads the team with an average of .286.

The Rays won the last meeting 13-3. Shane McClanahan notched his third victory and Brett Phillips went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI for Tampa Bay. Alex Cobb registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

