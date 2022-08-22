 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on August 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, August 22, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports West≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Sun≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays host the Angels to start 4-game series

Los Angeles Angels (52-69, fourth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (65-55, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tucker Davidson (2-3, 6.75 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Rays: Jeffrey Springs (5-3, 2.52 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -217, Angels +179; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Los Angeles Angels on Monday to start a four-game series.

Tampa Bay is 38-23 at home and 65-55 overall. The Rays have a 32-12 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Los Angeles is 26-33 on the road and 52-69 overall. The Angels have a 10-20 record in games decided by one run.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has seven home runs, 62 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .278 for the Rays. Francisco Mejia is 9-for-24 with two doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward has 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 44 RBI for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 11-for-42 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .245 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Angels: 4-6, .203 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (illness), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.