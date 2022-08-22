How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on August 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 22, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays host the Angels to start 4-game series

Los Angeles Angels (52-69, fourth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (65-55, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tucker Davidson (2-3, 6.75 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Rays: Jeffrey Springs (5-3, 2.52 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -217, Angels +179; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Los Angeles Angels on Monday to start a four-game series.

Tampa Bay is 38-23 at home and 65-55 overall. The Rays have a 32-12 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Los Angeles is 26-33 on the road and 52-69 overall. The Angels have a 10-20 record in games decided by one run.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has seven home runs, 62 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .278 for the Rays. Francisco Mejia is 9-for-24 with two doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward has 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 44 RBI for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 11-for-42 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .245 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Angels: 4-6, .203 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (illness), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)