How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on August 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays try to keep home win streak going, host the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (52-70, fourth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (66-55, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (4-5, 4.12 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (7-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -178, Angels +150; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Los Angeles Angels aiming to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Tampa Bay has a 39-23 record in home games and a 66-55 record overall. The Rays have hit 108 total home runs to rank 10th in the AL.

Los Angeles is 26-34 on the road and 52-70 overall. Angels pitchers have a collective 3.89 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 26 doubles, seven home runs and 45 RBI for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 9-for-33 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 27 home runs while slugging .515. Luis Rengifo is 11-for-41 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .254 batting average, 1.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Angels: 3-7, .209 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (illness), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)