MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on August 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Angels bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Rays

Los Angeles Angels (52-71, fourth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (67-55, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Mike Mayers (1-0, 5.22 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (11-5, 2.29 ERA, .86 WHIP, 173 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -274, Angels +223; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels are looking to end their four-game slide with a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 40-23 record at home and a 67-55 record overall. The Rays have a 33-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles has a 52-71 record overall and a 26-35 record on the road. The Angels have a 34-19 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Rays are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 46 extra base hits (27 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs). Christian Bethancourt is 5-for-14 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has a .265 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 18 doubles, five triples and 27 home runs. David Fletcher is 12-for-38 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .260 batting average, 1.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Angels: 3-7, .215 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)