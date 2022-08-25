How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on August 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays host the Angels on 5-game home win streak

Los Angeles Angels (52-72, fourth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (68-55, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (4-8, 3.14 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (8-4, 2.82 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -184, Angels +155; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays will try to keep a five-game home win streak alive when they face the Los Angeles Angels.

Tampa Bay is 68-55 overall and 41-23 in home games. The Rays have a 42-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has a 26-36 record on the road and a 52-72 record overall. The Angels have gone 18-52 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Rays hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 27 doubles, seven home runs and 46 RBI for the Rays. Christian Bethancourt is 5-for-14 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 50 extra base hits (18 doubles, five triples and 27 home runs). Luis Rengifo is 10-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .248 batting average, 1.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Angels: 2-8, .210 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)