How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on May 24, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Tampa and Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays host the Marlins in first of 2-game series

Miami Marlins (18-22, fourth in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (24-17, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (4-1, 1.76 ERA, .91 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (3-2, 2.33 ERA, .86 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -163, Marlins +139; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Miami Marlins to open a two-game series.

Tampa Bay has a 24-17 record overall and a 13-9 record at home. The Rays have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .387.

Miami is 10-12 in home games and 18-22 overall. Marlins hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in MLB play.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI while hitting .282 for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 13-for-37 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has a .290 batting average to rank second on the Marlins, and has seven doubles, four triples and seven home runs. Jesus Aguilar is 12-for-37 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .236 batting average, 2.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .276 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (back), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (shoulder), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (hamstring), Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (calf), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Richard Bleier: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)