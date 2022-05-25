 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on May 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins

In Tampa and Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Sun≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays look to keep home win streak going, host the Marlins

Miami Marlins (18-23, fourth in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (25-17, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Cody Poteet (0-0, .78 ERA, .87 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (4-1, 2.33 ERA, .91 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -187, Marlins +153; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Miami Marlins.

Tampa Bay has a 14-9 record at home and a 25-17 record overall. The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.31.

Miami has an 18-23 record overall and an 8-11 record in road games. The Marlins rank ninth in the NL with 40 total home runs, averaging one per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena has 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 RBI for the Rays. Kevin Kiermaier is 14-for-32 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with eight home runs while slugging .418. Jesus Aguilar is 12-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .251 batting average, 2.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .255 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Rays: Wander Franco: day-to-day (leg), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (back), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (shoulder), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (hamstring), Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (calf), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Richard Bleier: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

