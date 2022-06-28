How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on June 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Brewers try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Rays

Milwaukee Brewers (42-33, first in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (40-32, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (0-0); Rays: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -119, Brewers +100; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay is 40-32 overall and 25-15 in home games. The Rays are 24-13 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Milwaukee has a 42-33 record overall and a 23-18 record in road games. The Brewers have a 31-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena has 16 doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Rays. Isaac Paredes is 11-for-27 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 16 doubles and 13 home runs for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 11-for-41 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.17 ERA, even run differential

Brewers: 7-3, .245 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (calf), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (right ucl), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (forearm), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Kolten Wong: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)