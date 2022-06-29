MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on June 29, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Brewers bring 4-game road win streak into matchup with the Rays

Milwaukee Brewers (43-33, first in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (40-33, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (6-3, 3.89 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Rays: Jalen Beeks (1-1, 2.59 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -137, Brewers +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep a four-game road win streak going when they play the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 40-33 record overall and a 25-16 record at home. The Rays rank 10th in the AL with 67 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

Milwaukee has a 24-18 record on the road and a 43-33 record overall. The Brewers are 20-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with 10 home runs while slugging .594. Randy Arozarena is 10-for-42 with two doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames has 10 doubles and 15 home runs for the Brewers. Andrew McCutchen is 10-for-33 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored by one run

Brewers: 7-3, .252 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ji-Man Choi: day-to-day (ankle), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (calf), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (right ucl), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (forearm), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)