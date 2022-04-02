How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on April 2, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun