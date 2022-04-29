How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Live Online on April 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, April 29, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Twins seek to continue win streak, take on the Rays

Minnesota Twins (11-8, first in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (11-8, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (3-0, .59 ERA, .72 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (0-1, 3.68 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -134, Twins +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to extend a seven-game win streak with a victory against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay is 11-8 overall and 8-5 at home. The Rays have gone 1-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Minnesota has an 8-4 record in home games and an 11-8 record overall. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.11 ERA, which ranks ninth in MLB play.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 RBI for the Rays. Kevin Kiermaier is 7-for-25 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton has four doubles and six home runs while hitting .289 for the Twins. Max Kepler is 10-for-31 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .244 batting average, 2.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Twins: 8-2, .258 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Mike Zunino: day-to-day (biceps), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Bailey Ober: day-to-day (groin), Gary Sanchez: day-to-day (abdominal), Jhon Romero: 10-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)