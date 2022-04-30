How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins Game Live Online on April 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays look to keep home win streak going, host the Twins

Minnesota Twins (11-9, first in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (12-8, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (0-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (1-1, 2.45 ERA, .96 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Minnesota Twins looking to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Tampa Bay is 12-8 overall and 9-5 in home games. The Rays are eighth in the AL with 18 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

Minnesota is 11-9 overall and 8-4 at home. The Twins have a 9-1 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ji-Man Choi has four doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI for the Rays. Wander Franco is 9-for-37 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with six home runs while slugging .729. Max Kepler is 10-for-32 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Twins: 7-3, .245 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Bailey Ober: day-to-day (groin), Jhon Romero: 10-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)