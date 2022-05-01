MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Live Online on May 1, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

On Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays and Twins play, winner claims 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (12-9, first in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (12-9, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Josh Winder (0-0, 3.48 ERA, .97 WHIP, five strikeouts); Rays: Josh Fleming (2-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Minnesota Twins are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Tampa Bay is 12-9 overall and 9-6 at home. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.18 ERA, which ranks 10th in the majors.

Minnesota is 12-9 overall and 8-4 in home games. The Twins have gone 10-1 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco has four home runs, three walks and 13 RBI while hitting .313 for the Rays. Yandy Diaz is 9-for-24 with a double, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 10 extra base hits (four doubles and six home runs). Max Kepler is 11-for-30 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .231 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Twins: 8-2, .255 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ji-Man Choi: day-to-day (elbow), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Byron Buxton: day-to-day (hand), Bailey Ober: 10-Day IL (groin), Jhon Romero: 10-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)