Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins on March 24, 2021 Live Online
On Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports North and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins
- When: Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT
- TV: Fox Sports North and Fox Sports Sun
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, while in Minnesota, the game is streaming on [Bally Sports North). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports North – this is your only option to stream Rays and Twins games on your local RSN all year long.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Fox Sports North
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Sun
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-