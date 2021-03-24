Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins on March 24, 2021 Live Online

On Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports North and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, while in Minnesota, the game is streaming on [Bally Sports North). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports North – this is your only option to stream Rays and Twins games on your local RSN all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option