 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Mets Live Online on May 14, 2021: Streaming & TV

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, May 14, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Mets

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Taijuan Walker. Walker threw seven innings, surrendering one run on four hits with four strikeouts against Baltimore.

Mets: David Peterson (1-3, 5.54 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Rays: Tyler Glasnow (4-2, 2.37 ERA, .89 WHIP, 75 strikeouts).

The Rays are 8-12 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has slugged .366 this season. Mike Zunino leads the team with a mark of .513.

The Mets are 7-9 in road games. New York has hit 22 home runs this season, the lowest total in the MLB. Pete Alonso leads the club with five, averaging one every 21.6 at-bats.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
SportsNet NY≥ $84.99---
Bally Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.