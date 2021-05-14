How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Mets Live Online on May 14, 2021: Streaming & TV

On Friday, May 14, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Mets

When: Friday, May 14, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Taijuan Walker. Walker threw seven innings, surrendering one run on four hits with four strikeouts against Baltimore.

Mets: David Peterson (1-3, 5.54 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Rays: Tyler Glasnow (4-2, 2.37 ERA, .89 WHIP, 75 strikeouts).

The Rays are 8-12 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has slugged .366 this season. Mike Zunino leads the team with a mark of .513.

The Mets are 7-9 in road games. New York has hit 22 home runs this season, the lowest total in the MLB. Pete Alonso leads the club with five, averaging one every 21.6 at-bats.