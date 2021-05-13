MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Live Online on May 13, 2021: Streaming & TV
On Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees
- When: Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun
New York heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Gerrit Cole. Cole pitched eight innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with 12 strikeouts against Tampa Bay.
Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-2, 5.02 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Rays: Rich Hill (1-1, 5.17 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 32 strikeouts).
The Rays are 6-8 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay has slugged .361 this season. Mike Zunino leads the team with a mark of .513.
The Yankees have gone 9-12 against division opponents. New York has hit 48 home runs this season, third in the American League. Giancarlo Stanton leads the club with nine, averaging one every 14.1 at-bats.
The Yankees won the last meeting 1-0. Gerrit Cole earned his fifth victory and Aaron Judge went 3-for-4 for New York. Ryan Thompson registered his second loss for Tampa Bay.
