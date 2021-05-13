MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Live Online on May 13, 2021: Streaming & TV

On Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

When: Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

New York heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Gerrit Cole. Cole pitched eight innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with 12 strikeouts against Tampa Bay.

Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-2, 5.02 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Rays: Rich Hill (1-1, 5.17 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 32 strikeouts).

The Rays are 6-8 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay has slugged .361 this season. Mike Zunino leads the team with a mark of .513.

The Yankees have gone 9-12 against division opponents. New York has hit 48 home runs this season, third in the American League. Giancarlo Stanton leads the club with nine, averaging one every 14.1 at-bats.

The Yankees won the last meeting 1-0. Gerrit Cole earned his fifth victory and Aaron Judge went 3-for-4 for New York. Ryan Thompson registered his second loss for Tampa Bay.

Live TV Streaming Option