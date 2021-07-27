How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on July 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

In Tampa the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. While in New York, the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with Hulu Live TV. The channels are also available on YouTube TV.

7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

The game is one of 21 games that will be airing on Amazon Prime Video for Prime Members in the New York Metro area, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial.

Prime members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey areas will get access to all 21 Yankees games on Prime Video. These will be simulcasts of games produced by YES for airing on PIX11 and other over-the-air partners for Yankees telecasts.

The games will feature Amazon’s exclusive X-Ray technology, which allows fans using Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV to view live in-game stats, team and player details and real-time play-by-play details as they are streaming.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-5, 3.96 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) Rays: Shane McClanahan (4-3, 3.74 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -147, Yankees +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and New York will square off on Tuesday.

The Rays are 30-18 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has hit 125 home runs as a team this season. Brandon Lowe leads them with 21, averaging one every 15.1 at-bats.

The Yankees are 24-24 on the road. New York is slugging .396 as a unit. Gary Sanchez leads the team with a slugging percentage of .470.

The Rays won the last meeting 9-2. Ryan Yarbrough earned his third victory and Austin Meadows went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBI for Tampa Bay. Gerrit Cole registered his third loss for New York.

Live TV Streaming Option