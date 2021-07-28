 Skip to Content
How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Live Online Without Cable on July 28, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees games all year long.

Outside of the New York and Tampa-areas, you can watch the game nationally on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-0, 1.95 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Rays: Michael Wacha (2-2, 5.16 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -132, Yankees +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and New York will meet on Wednesday.

The Rays are 30-19 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has hit 126 home runs as a team this season. Brandon Lowe leads the team with 22, averaging one every 14.6 at-bats.

The Yankees are 25-24 on the road. New York has slugged .397 this season. Aaron Judge leads the team with a mark of .519.

The Yankees won the last meeting 4-3. Jordan Montgomery earned his fourth victory and Ryan LaMarre went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Shane McClanahan registered his fourth loss for Tampa Bay.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

