 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on July 29, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (10-5, 2.74 ERA, .97 WHIP, 166 strikeouts) Rays: Luis Patino (1-2, 5.26 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays +120, Yankees -138; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Aaron Judge and the Yankees will take on the Rays Thursday.

The Rays are 30-20 on their home turf. Tampa Bay is averaging 4.6 RBI per game this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with 71 total runs batted in.

The Yankees are 26-24 on the road. New York has hit 127 home runs as a team this season. Aaron Judge leads the club with 21, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

The Yankees won the last meeting 3-1. Chad Green earned his fourth victory and Judge went 1-for-3 with an RBI for New York. Pete Fairbanks registered his fourth loss for Tampa Bay.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
YES Network≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.