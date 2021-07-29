MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on July 29, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (10-5, 2.74 ERA, .97 WHIP, 166 strikeouts) Rays: Luis Patino (1-2, 5.26 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays +120, Yankees -138; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Aaron Judge and the Yankees will take on the Rays Thursday.

The Rays are 30-20 on their home turf. Tampa Bay is averaging 4.6 RBI per game this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with 71 total runs batted in.

The Yankees are 26-24 on the road. New York has hit 127 home runs as a team this season. Aaron Judge leads the club with 21, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

The Yankees won the last meeting 3-1. Chad Green earned his fourth victory and Judge went 1-for-3 with an RBI for New York. Pete Fairbanks registered his fourth loss for Tampa Bay.

Live TV Streaming Option