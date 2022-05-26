How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on May 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays look to keep home win streak alive, host the Yankees

New York Yankees (31-13, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (26-17, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes (3-1, 1.80 ERA, .89 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (0-0, 4.20 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -129, Rays +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they play the New York Yankees.

Tampa Bay has a 15-9 record at home and a 26-17 record overall. The Rays have gone 17-7 in games when they record eight or more hits.

New York has a 31-13 record overall and a 14-6 record in road games. The Yankees have a 9-4 record in games decided by one run.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz is seventh on the Rays with a .275 batting average, and has three doubles, three home runs, 22 walks and 10 RBI. Randy Arozarena is 15-for-39 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has nine doubles and 17 home runs while hitting .312 for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 8-for-35 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .250 batting average, 2.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Rays: Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (back), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (calf), Joey Gallo: day-to-day (covid-19), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), DJ LeMahieu: day-to-day (left wrist), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)