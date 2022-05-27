How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Live Online on May 27, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 27, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

This Yankees game is one of the 21 games that will be airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video for Prime Members in the New York Metro area, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial.

Prime members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey areas will get access to all 21 Yankees games on Prime Video. These will be simulcasts of games produced by YES for airing on PIX11 and other over-the-air partners for Yankees telecasts.

The games will feature Amazon’s exclusive X-Ray technology, which allows fans using Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV to view live in-game stats, team and player details and real-time play-by-play details as they are streaming.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Yankees seek to extend win streak, take on the Rays

New York Yankees (32-13, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (26-18, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (4-1, 2.95 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Rays: Jeffrey Springs (2-1, 1.32 ERA, .81 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -126, Yankees +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 15-10 record at home and a 26-18 record overall. The Rays have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .390.

New York has gone 15-6 in road games and 32-13 overall. The Yankees have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .409.

The matchup Friday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manuel Margot has four doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 13-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has nine doubles and 17 home runs for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 8-for-34 with four doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .249 batting average, 2.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .224 batting average, 3.86 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Rays: Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (back), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (hamstring), DJ LeMahieu: day-to-day (wrist), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)