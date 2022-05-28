How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on May 28, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

On Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Yankees bring 4-game win streak into matchup with the Rays

New York Yankees (33-13, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (26-19, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (4-1, 3.31 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (1-2, 4.42 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -142, Rays +121; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees are looking to continue a four-game win streak with a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 26-19 record overall and a 15-11 record in home games. The Rays are sixth in the AL with 46 total home runs, averaging one per game.

New York has a 33-13 record overall and a 16-6 record on the road. The Yankees are 19-5 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI while hitting .262 for the Rays. Kevin Kiermaier is 13-for-34 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has nine doubles and 17 home runs while hitting .305 for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 7-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .240 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .212 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Rays: Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (back), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (hamstring), DJ LeMahieu: day-to-day (wrist), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)