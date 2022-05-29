 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Live Online on May 29, 2022: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
YES Network≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Sun≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays play in game 4 of series

New York Yankees (33-14, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (27-19, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (3-0, 3.02 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (4-2, 2.06 ERA, .88 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -136, Yankees +116; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees meet the Tampa Bay Rays leading the series 2-1.

Tampa Bay is 16-11 in home games and 27-19 overall. The Rays have a 17-7 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

New York has a 33-14 record overall and a 16-7 record in road games. Yankees hitters have a collective .314 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Sunday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Kiermaier leads Tampa Bay with six home runs while slugging .430. Isaac Paredes is 3-for-21 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has a .304 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has nine doubles and 17 home runs. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 9-for-36 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .241 batting average, 2.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .209 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Rays: Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (back), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (hamstring), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.