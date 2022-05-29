MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Live Online on May 29, 2022: Streaming

On Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays play in game 4 of series

New York Yankees (33-14, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (27-19, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (3-0, 3.02 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (4-2, 2.06 ERA, .88 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -136, Yankees +116; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees meet the Tampa Bay Rays leading the series 2-1.

Tampa Bay is 16-11 in home games and 27-19 overall. The Rays have a 17-7 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

New York has a 33-14 record overall and a 16-7 record in road games. Yankees hitters have a collective .314 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Sunday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Kiermaier leads Tampa Bay with six home runs while slugging .430. Isaac Paredes is 3-for-21 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has a .304 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has nine doubles and 17 home runs. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 9-for-36 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .241 batting average, 2.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .209 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Rays: Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (back), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (hamstring), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)