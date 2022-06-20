How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Live Online on June 20, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, June 20, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays host the Yankees, try to continue home win streak

New York Yankees (49-17, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (36-30, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (6-1, 3.33 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (7-3, 1.84 ERA, .86 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -132, Rays +111; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they play the New York Yankees.

Tampa Bay has a 36-30 record overall and a 21-13 record in home games. The Rays have gone 21-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

New York has a 49-17 record overall and a 20-10 record in road games. The Yankees are 29-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Monday is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Yankees have a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena has 14 doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Rays. Manuel Margot is 9-for-37 with four doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles and 25 home runs for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 13-for-33 with five doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 3-7, .231 batting average, 2.49 ERA, outscored by four runs

Yankees: 9-1, .265 batting average, 2.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)