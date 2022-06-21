How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on June 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Includes: YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays meet in game 2 of series

New York Yankees (50-17, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (36-31, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes (0-0); Rays: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees meet the Tampa Bay Rays leading the series 1-0.

Tampa Bay has a 21-14 record at home and a 36-31 record overall. The Rays have gone 21-12 in games when they record at least eight hits.

New York is 50-17 overall and 21-10 in road games. The Yankees have a 29-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tuesday’s game is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The Yankees hold a 6-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has seven doubles and three home runs for the Rays. Manuel Margot is 10-for-38 with four doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles and 25 home runs while hitting .301 for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 12-for-35 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 2-8, .228 batting average, 2.82 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Yankees: 9-1, .249 batting average, 2.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Manuel Margot: day-to-day (knee), Kevin Kiermaier: day-to-day (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)