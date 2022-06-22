MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Live Online on June 22, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays meet the Yankees following Paredes' 3-home run game

New York Yankees (50-18, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (37-31, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 2.72 ERA, .95 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Rays: Shane Baz (0-1, 5.40 ERA, .96 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -146, Rays +124; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees after Isaac Paredes hit three home runs against the Yankees on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay is 37-31 overall and 22-14 at home. The Rays are 10th in the AL with 64 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

New York is 21-11 in road games and 50-18 overall. The Yankees have the top team ERA in the AL at 2.88.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Yankees are ahead 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has three home runs, 37 walks and 15 RBI while hitting .269 for the Rays. Manuel Margot is 9-for-35 with four doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles and 25 home runs while hitting .300 for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 12-for-34 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 3-7, .234 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored by one run

Yankees: 8-2, .256 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (knee), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)