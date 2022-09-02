How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Live Online on September 2, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 2, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays try to keep home win streak going, host the Yankees

New York Yankees (79-52, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (72-57, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (2-2, 3.19 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Rays: Jeffrey Springs (6-4, 2.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -129, Yankees +109; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays, on a six-game home winning streak, host the New York Yankees.

Tampa Bay is 72-57 overall and 42-23 at home. The Rays have gone 45-8 in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York has gone 34-32 on the road and 79-52 overall. The Yankees have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.31.

The matchup Friday is the 14th meeting between these teams this season. The Yankees have an 8-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harold Ramirez has 19 doubles and five home runs for the Rays. Isaac Paredes is 6-for-23 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

DJ LeMahieu has 18 doubles and 12 home runs for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 10-for-33 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .278 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .226 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (tricep), Isaac Paredes: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (tricep), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Anthony Rizzo: day-to-day (back), Jameson Taillon: day-to-day (forearm), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (leg), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (groin), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)