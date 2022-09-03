MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on September 3, 2022: Viewing Options

On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays try to keep home win streak alive, host the Yankees

New York Yankees (79-53, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (73-57, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (5-3, 2.89 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (9-7, 4.21 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -130, Yankees +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the New York Yankees trying to continue a seven-game home winning streak.

Tampa Bay has a 43-23 record in home games and a 73-57 record overall. The Rays have gone 46-8 in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York has a 34-33 record in road games and a 79-53 record overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .424 slugging percentage to rank fifth in MLB.

Saturday’s game is the 15th meeting between these teams this season. The Yankees have an 8-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz ranks sixth on the Rays with a .286 batting average, and has 31 doubles, eight home runs, 70 walks and 49 RBI. Randy Arozarena is 17-for-40 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 51 home runs while slugging .661. Andrew Benintendi is 12-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .281 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .221 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rays: Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (tricep), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (tricep), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Andrew Benintendi: day-to-day (wrist), Anthony Rizzo: day-to-day (back), Jameson Taillon: day-to-day (forearm), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (leg), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (groin), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)