How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Live Online on September 4, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Yankees aim to end 3-game slide, take on the Rays

New York Yankees (79-54, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (74-57, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Frankie Montas (4-11, 3.94 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Rays: Shawn Armstrong (2-1, 4.72 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -122, Rays +103; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees aim to break their three-game slide with a victory against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 44-23 record in home games and a 74-57 record overall. The Rays have a 20-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

New York has a 34-34 record on the road and a 79-54 record overall. The Yankees have hit 206 total home runs to lead MLB.

Sunday’s game is the 16th time these teams meet this season. The Yankees are up 8-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 31 doubles and eight home runs while hitting .288 for the Rays. Isaac Paredes is 6-for-19 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 20 doubles, 52 home runs and 114 RBI for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 6-for-21 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .282 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .205 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Rays: Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (tricep), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (tricep), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Rizzo: day-to-day (back), Jameson Taillon: day-to-day (forearm), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (leg), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (groin), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)