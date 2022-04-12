How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics Game Live Online on April 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays host the Athletics to start 4-game series

Oakland Athletics (1-2) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (3-0)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adam Oller (0-0); Rays: Tommy Romero (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -207, Athletics +174; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays begin a four-game series at home against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay went 100-62 overall and 52-29 in home games last season. The Rays scored 5.3 runs per game in the 2021 season while giving up four.

Oakland went 86-76 overall and 43-38 in road games last season. The Athletics slugged .406 with a .317 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Rays: Luis Patino: day-to-day (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Shane Baz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (sprained ucl), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (right elbow stress reaction), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)