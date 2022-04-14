 Skip to Content
How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics Game Live Online on April 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Tampa Bay Rays host the Oakland Athletics Thursday

Oakland Athletics (2-3) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (4-1)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, four strikeouts); Rays: Josh Fleming (1-0, .00 ERA, .90 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -205, Athletics +172; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

Tampa Bay had a 100-62 record overall and a 52-29 record at home last season. The Rays pitching staff averaged 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up four runs per game in the 2021 season.

Oakland had an 86-76 record overall and a 43-38 record in road games last season. The Athletics pitching staff averaged 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.2 runs per game in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Rays: Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Shane Baz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

