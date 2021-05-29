 Skip to Content
How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Philadelphia Phillies Streaming Live on May 29, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

Tampa Bay and Philadelphia will face off on Saturday. Phillies: Zack Wheeler (4-2, 2.38 ERA, .94 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (2-3, 4.27 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 39 strikeouts).

The Rays are 13-13 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay’s lineup has 63 home runs this season, Mike Zunino leads them with 11 homers.

The Phillies are 10-16 on the road. Philadelphia has slugged .376 this season. Rhys Hoskins leads the club with a .505 slugging percentage, including 23 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Philadelphia----
Bally Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.