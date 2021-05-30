How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream on May 30, 2021: TV Options/No Cable

On Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Tampa Bay and Philadelphia will face off on Sunday. Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-4, 3.84 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Rays: Collin McHugh (0-1, 4.60 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 23 strikeouts).

The Rays are 14-13 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has hit 64 home runs as a team this season. Mike Zunino leads the club with 11, averaging one every 9.5 at-bats.

The Phillies are 10-17 in road games. Philadelphia’s lineup has 52 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads them with 11 homers.

The Rays won the last meeting 5-3. Diego Castillo earned his second victory and Austin Meadows went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Tampa Bay. Sam Coonrod took his second loss for Philadelphia.