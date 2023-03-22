How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Philadelphia Phillies Spring Training Game Live Online on March 22, 2023: TV Channels & Streaming

The Tampa Bay Rays face the Philadelphia Phillieson Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service on DIRECTV STREAM.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Philadelphia Phillies Spring Training Game

In Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun. It's also available on Bally Sports+ and Fubo.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Philadelphia Phillies.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and Fubo.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Philadelphia Phillies Mar 22, 2023

The Phillies and the Rays are in the middle of the rankings pack in the Spring Training 2023 Grapefruit League — both with a few more wins than they have losses. This will be the second time they’ve met during the spring. The first game ended with the Rays winning 7-3.

Starting Pitchers:

Aaron Nola (Philadelphia)

Josh Fleming (Rays)

Batting Leaders:

Darick Hall (Philadelphia)

Luke Raley (Rays)

The game will be played at Tropicana Field with great weather conditions (partly cloudy and 73º). Umpires have not been announced as of this morning.