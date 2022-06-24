How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on June 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Friday, June 24, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Pirates visit the Rays to start 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (29-40, third in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (37-32, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -209, Pirates +176; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Pittsburgh Pirates to begin a three-game series.

Tampa Bay has a 37-32 record overall and a 22-15 record in home games. The Rays have a 22-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Pittsburgh is 12-20 in road games and 29-40 overall. The Pirates are 10th in the NL with 67 total home runs, averaging one per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has seven doubles and three home runs for the Rays. Ji-Man Choi is 10-for-27 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 23 extra base hits (eight doubles, three triples and 12 home runs). Jack Suwinski is 7-for-30 with a double, three home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 3-7, .228 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored by one run

Pirates: 5-5, .200 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Rays: Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (thumb), Zach Thompson: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (back), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Duane Underwood Jr.: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)