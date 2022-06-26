How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on June 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays play the Pirates after Arozarena's 4-hit game

Pittsburgh Pirates (29-42, third in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (39-32, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Roansy Contreras (2-1, 2.89 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (7-3, 1.81 ERA, .85 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -225, Pirates +187; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Pittsburgh Pirates after Randy Arozarena’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Tampa Bay has gone 24-15 at home and 39-32 overall. The Rays have gone 10-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Pittsburgh has a 29-42 record overall and a 12-22 record on the road. The Pirates have gone 18-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ji-Man Choi has 12 doubles and six home runs for the Rays. Isaac Paredes is 8-for-27 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has eight doubles, three triples and 12 home runs for the Pirates. Bligh Madris is 8-for-21 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .244 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by three runs

Pirates: 5-5, .217 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Rays: Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: day-to-day (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (thumb), Zach Thompson: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (back), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Duane Underwood Jr.: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)