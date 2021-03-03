How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Spring Training Game on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

On Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Spring Training Game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In the Tampa area, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Sun (soon to be Bally Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Sun – this is your only option to stream Rays games all year long.

If you are a Pirates fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh all season long, you will need a subscription to fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

