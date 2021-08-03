 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on August 3, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (6-6, 3.94 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) Rays: Luis Patino (2-2, 4.26 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -166, Mariners +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Seattle will meet on Tuesday.

The Rays are 34-21 in home games in 2020. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .233 batting average as a team this season, Nelson Cruz leads the team with a mark of .285.

The Mariners are 24-27 in road games. Seattle has slugged .382 this season. Mitch Haniger leads the team with a .495 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Mariners won the last meeting 8-2. Chris Flexen notched his 10th victory and Ty France went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Seattle. Michael Wacha registered his third loss for Tampa Bay.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Root Sports Northwest≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.