How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on August 3, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (6-6, 3.94 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) Rays: Luis Patino (2-2, 4.26 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -166, Mariners +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Seattle will meet on Tuesday.

The Rays are 34-21 in home games in 2020. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .233 batting average as a team this season, Nelson Cruz leads the team with a mark of .285.

The Mariners are 24-27 in road games. Seattle has slugged .382 this season. Mitch Haniger leads the team with a .495 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Mariners won the last meeting 8-2. Chris Flexen notched his 10th victory and Ty France went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Seattle. Michael Wacha registered his third loss for Tampa Bay.

