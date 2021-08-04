 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on August 4, 2021: Streaming/Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (5-2, 4.04 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Rays: Josh Fleming (8-5, 4.15 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -156, Mariners +136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Mitch Haniger and the Mariners will take on the Rays Wednesday.

The Rays are 34-22 on their home turf. Tampa Bay is slugging .405 as a unit. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .515 slugging percentage, including 35 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Mariners are 25-27 in road games. Seattle has slugged .382 this season. Mitch Haniger leads the team with a mark of .490.

The Mariners won the last meeting 4-2. Yusei Kikuchi earned his seventh victory and Abraham Toro went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Seattle. Luis Patino registered his third loss for Tampa Bay.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Root Sports Northwest≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

