How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners Game Live Online on April 27, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Mariners look to extend win streak, take on the Rays

Seattle Mariners (11-6, first in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (9-8, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-1, 3.29 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-1, 5.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -136, Mariners +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will attempt to continue a four-game win streak with a victory against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay is 6-5 in home games and 9-8 overall. The Rays have gone 1-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Seattle has a 7-2 record at home and an 11-6 record overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .401 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the majors.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ji-Man Choi is third on the Rays with a .357 batting average, and has four doubles, two home runs, 11 walks and 10 RBI. Wander Franco is 12-for-39 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Ty France leads the Mariners with five home runs while slugging .632. Adam Frazier is 13-for-41 with four doubles, a triple and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .231 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mariners: 8-2, .272 batting average, 2.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Mike Zunino: day-to-day (left biceps strain), Jeffrey Springs: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Paul Sewald: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)