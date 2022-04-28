MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Live Online on April 28, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays and Mariners meet to determine series winner

Seattle Mariners (11-7, second in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (10-8, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (1-2, 3.63 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Rays: Jeffrey Springs (1-0, .00 ERA, .71 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -135, Mariners +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners meet on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Tampa Bay has a 10-8 record overall and a 7-5 record in home games. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.21 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.

Seattle is 11-7 overall and 7-2 in home games. Mariners hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams match up Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco has four home runs, two walks and 12 RBI while hitting .319 for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 8-for-39 with four doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Ty France is second on the Mariners with eight extra base hits (three doubles and five home runs). J.P. Crawford is 11-for-36 with a double, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .235 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Mike Zunino: day-to-day (biceps), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Marco Gonzales: day-to-day (wrist), Paul Sewald: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)