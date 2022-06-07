How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on June 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays host the Cardinals to start 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (32-23, second in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (31-23, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (4-2, 2.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Rays: Jeffrey Springs (2-2, 1.88 ERA, .86 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -150, Cardinals +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the St. Louis Cardinals to begin a three-game series.

Tampa Bay has a 31-23 record overall and an 18-13 record in home games. The Rays have gone 13-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.

St. Louis is 32-23 overall and 16-12 in road games. The Cardinals have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.79.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has a .282 batting average to rank ninth on the Rays, and has four doubles and three home runs. Randy Arozarena is 10-for-35 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with 12 home runs while slugging .608. Nolan Gorman is 9-for-25 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .192 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored by one run

Cardinals: 7-3, .261 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rays: J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)