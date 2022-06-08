MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on June 8, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays bring 1-0 series lead over Cardinals into game 2

St. Louis Cardinals (32-24, second in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (32-23, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Packy Naughton (0-1, 3.09 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (2-2, 3.73 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -170, Cardinals +150; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays face the St. Louis Cardinals with a 1-0 series lead.

Tampa Bay has a 32-23 record overall and a 19-13 record at home. The Rays are 25-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

St. Louis is 32-24 overall and 16-13 on the road. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.77 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has four doubles and three home runs for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 9-for-35 with a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 47 RBI for the Cardinals. Corey Dickerson is 4-for-13 with two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .194 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Rays: J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)