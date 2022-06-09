 Skip to Content
How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on June 9, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays play the Cardinals after Margot's 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (32-25, second in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (33-23, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (4-3, 3.02 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (6-2, 2.10 ERA, .92 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -185, Cardinals +158; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the St. Louis Cardinals after Manuel Margot’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay is 20-13 in home games and 33-23 overall. The Rays have a 19-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis has a 32-25 record overall and a 16-14 record on the road. The Cardinals have gone 16-6 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena has 13 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Rays. Ji-Man Choi is 10-for-30 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .341 batting average, and has 19 doubles, 12 home runs, 30 walks and 47 RBI. Harrison Bader is 14-for-40 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .220 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .261 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Rays: J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

