How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers on April 12, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Monday, April 12, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers

When: Monday, April 12, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Sun

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Southwest or Fox Sports Sun – this is your only option to stream Rangers and Rays games on your local RSN all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option