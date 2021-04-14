MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Rays vs. Rangers Live Stream on April 14, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options
On Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest Plus, Fox Sports Southwest Plus, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers
- When: Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus, Fox Sports Southwest Plus, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun
- Stream: Watch with
In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest Plus, the channel’s overflow option, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a .
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Southwest or Fox Sports Sun – this is your only option to stream Rangers and Rays games on your local RSN all year long.
The Rays went 20-9 at home in 2020. Tampa Bay hit .238 as a team last year and averaged 3.3 extra base hits per game. The Rangers went 6-24 away from home in 2020. Texas hit .217 as a team last season while averaging seven hits per game.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
