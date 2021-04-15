 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Rays vs. Rangers Live Stream on April 15, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers

In Tampa Bay, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun previously (Fox Sports Sun), while in Texas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest previously (Fox Sports Southwest). Both RSNs are only available locally with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Sun – this is your only option to stream Rangers and Rays games all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

