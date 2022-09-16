How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on September 16, 2022: Streaming Options

On Friday, September 16, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest.

Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Southwest carry Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers games.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays try to keep home win streak alive, host the Rangers

Texas Rangers (62-81, third in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (80-63, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (11-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 156 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (10-8, 4.36 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -146, Rangers +123; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Texas Rangers.

Tampa Bay has gone 47-24 in home games and 80-63 overall. The Rays have a 38-12 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Texas is 32-40 in road games and 62-81 overall. The Rangers are 44-14 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has a .294 batting average to rank sixth on the Rays, and has 32 doubles and nine home runs. Randy Arozarena is 13-for-41 with a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 23 home runs, 47 walks and 75 RBI while hitting .247 for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 14-for-39 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rangers: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rays: Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (tricep), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)